Ricky Gervais blasts filthy rich celebs ‘whining’ about being ‘stuck’ at home

Ricky Gervais, acclaimed English actor and comedian, is back to chiding celebrities and reminding them of their privilege after hearing them make a fuss about the coronavirus lockdown.

The 58-year-old After Life star pulled apart all ‘rich’ Hollywood celebrities who have been complaining about being stuck at home within the confines of their expansive and luxurious multi-million dollar mansions, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

During an interview with The Sun, the co-creator of The Office, berated the well-heeled stars, saying: “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it,” he added.

The comments come only days after American comedian Ellen DeGeneres riled up the internet for comparing her time in quarantine at home, similar to being in a ‘jail.’

Taking things on a lighter note, Gervais added: “I didn’t go out much anyway, and there’s always too much booze in the house. It’s always been the 6 p.m. watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch.”

He further said that in spite of all that he has achieved in his career, he still keeps himself clinging on to the humble beginnings.

He said that he “had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40."

Speaking about his mother and how she put in her day and nights into keeping the family together, Gervais said: “Men worked hard, but women worked miracles.”

“Because when my dad finished his work that was his own time. But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working, all the women in my family were carers in some respect,” he said.