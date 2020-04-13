Prince William, Kate Middleton's website shares new update amid COVID-19 pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton's website has added all of their charity projects, in an important update amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to Hello Magazine.

The magazine reported that the couple's Royal Foundation would support those working on the frontline during the health crisis that has killed thousands of people in the United Kingdom during the past few days.

"Working to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families; Doing all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs; And playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis," the statement on the website said.

Meanwhile, the Kensington Royal Instagram account on Monday posted a video conversation that took place between Prince William and Moorlands Community Charity.

"The Duke of Cambridge, newly announced as Patron of @National_Emergencies_Trust_ (NET) spoke with the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire about the challenges they are facing and how they are using NET funding to support their community"

The charity runs a food bank and are delivering freshly cooked hot meals to increasing numbers of isolated individuals, and have seen a significant rise in referrals to the service since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Moorlands accessed NET funding extremely quickly in order to purchase emergency rations of female sanitary products, nappies, baby milk powder, and toilet rolls, that had been in short supply due to stockpiling.