Kate Middleton’s secrets for successful homeschooling with George, Charlotte

It appears Kate Middleton is in for a tough few weeks while trying to homeschool her kids during the lockdown.

The pandemic is causing a number of families to take up a more hands-on approach in regards to their kids’ education and even though Kate was “always against” the idea of homeschooling, it appears, given the current world’s circumstances, "she doesn't have any choice” in the matter anymore according to a source by US Weekly.

Speculations reveal that it is possible Kate’s aversion to homeschooling is due to her and Prince William’s commitment towards providing their kids the most ‘normal’ an upbringing they can possibly provide.

"George and Charlotte are being taught online at Anmer Hall," the source close to the couple explained. "When it comes to running quality online education, St. Thomas’s is up there with the best...Being educated from home is a shock to the system for [them]. To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate’s now got them into a routine....[She] is mainly in charge of the home schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too."