Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together in quarantine even after split?

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott even after parting ways, have been keeping fans on their toes as they often spark rumours of a patch-up owing to their discreet and recurrent meetups.

The two are snagging away the spotlight yet again as rumour mills have been in overdrive in Tinseltown after word got out that the former flames may be quarantining together.

The hearsay went rife when Travis posted an endearing video of his daughter Stormi dancing by the pool to a song by Daft Punk, with him asking her in the background: “This is your vibe?”

Fans were quick to notice that the video could only mean one thing: the couple spending time together in quarantine with their daughter, as the toddler has been staying with her mother.

This comes a month after reports cited a source that claimed the couple has gotten back together.

Entertainment Tonight quoted an insider as saying: “The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work.”



“Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music,” they went on to say.

“Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it, at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together,” they added.