Ali Zafar throws Easter lunch for house staff in quarantine

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and his family threw a special Easter lunch for their house staff, who have been in quarantine with them for almost four weeks since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Easter was celebrated on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter and shared a photo with his family and the staff. He wrote, “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now.”

He also wished "a very happy Easter to everyone celebrating. #HappyEaster2020."

Fans showered love on Ali Zafar after the singer shared the picture on the micro-blogging website.