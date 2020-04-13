'Fast & Furious 10': Gal Gadot to return in Vin Diesel's final adventure?

As the cinema-goers are awaiting to watch 'Fast & Furious 9', rumours about the final adventure (F10) are making the headlines.



It is being reported that an old face from the franchise is set to return for the final run. If reports are to be believed, Gal Gadot is expected to appear in 'Fast & Furious 10'.

The film is bound to see some veterans including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and Tyrese Gibson to name a few.

Fans are fully aware that the 'Wonder Woman' star appeared in the franchise 'Fast 5' and appeared all the way until 'Fast 7'. The actress played the role of Gisele in the Vin Diesel led franchise.

As per reports, "Universal is in talks with Gal Gadot" for the tenth 'Fast & Furious movie.



The report claims there is more to her role in the franchise. Apparently, she is also being considered for a role in a spin-off. As per the report, the studio wants to set up a few spin-offs based on the franchise's popularity.