Armeena Khan’s throwback photo from Multan tour breaks the internet

Armeena Khan, who visited the ancient city of Multan three years ago, has shared a throwback photo from her tour and the adorable photo has won the hearts on social media.



Sharing a throwback photo from her Multan tour, wherein the Sherdil actress could be seen holding a chicken in her hands and donning a traditional Ajrak outfit, she expressed her love for animals.

She wrote, “I went to the ancient city of Multan (also known as the City of Saints) around three years ago. I loved everything about it, the culture, the people and the sites. Can you believe this city has been going since 5000 years? And has its religious roots steeped in Zoroastrianism amongst others.”

She further says, “On a side note, I love chickens and animals in general so a picture was mandatory cause it was soooo cute. P.S I LOVE Ajrak.”



Earlier, Armeena shared a throwback photo wearing a saree. The actress looked nothing short of a vision in a grey sequined saree and the photo had taken the internet by storm.