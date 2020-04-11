Sheheryar Munawar shares how he keeps himself positive amid coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani star Sheheryar Munawar has shared with his fans how he keeps himself positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Parey Hut Love actor took to Instagram and shared his photo from self-isolation and wrote, “You Corona! Take the hint, you’re not wanted. Go away already....I want my life back.”

“It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to feel. You’re not alone. There are a lot of us feeling the same way,” he said and added that “What helps me is repeating a positive affirmation to myself when I feel stressed. Something like Amir Khan’s “all is well” from three idiots.”



“What’s your positive thought for the day? Or something that keeps you afloat?

The actor also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe.