Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene of an alternate ending to Black Widow hits internet

Fans of 'Avengers: Endgame' still cannot forget how absolutely devastating Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow death was as the most loved character died only a few moments ago.

But what if we tell you that there was actually an alternate demise planned for Black Widow departure.

A handful of deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame hit Disney Plus last November but there is one specific scene with Black Widow's alternate death that has everyone talking.

As per reports, in the final cut of Endgame, Natasha Romanoff sacrifices her life to give Hawkeye the chance to get the soul stone, an important part of the whole 'Time Heist. plan. But in a deleted scene that caught fire on Twitter this week, she isn’t just fighting Hawkeye for the right to sacrifice herself.

She’s racing to do it before Thanos kills both of them. As you would also remember, Thanos never actually appeared on Vormir in that time period and was instead spending time unraveling the alternate-timeline memories. An alternate demise for Black Widow is only one of the reworked/cut sequences in the special features of Avengers: Endgame’s digital release.