Dr Anthony Fauci says Brad Pitt should portray him on SNL

Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday evoked laughter when he responded to a question by a CNN anchor.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was on CNN's "News Day" when host Alishn Camerota said SNL is returning this weekend after a break due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you", the host asked jokingly.
"I have no idea. I hope not," Fauci said.
Camerota then insisted that he choose between Ben Stiller and Brad.
Fauci, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force asnwered jokingly, "Oh Brad Pitt".
