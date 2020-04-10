close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci says Brad Pitt should portray him on SNL

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 10, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday evoked laughter when he responded to a question by a CNN anchor.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was on CNN's "News Day" when host Alishn Camerota said SNL is returning this weekend after a break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you", the host asked jokingly.

"I have no idea. I hope not," Fauci said.

Camerota then insisted that he choose between Ben Stiller and Brad.

Fauci, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force  asnwered jokingly, "Oh Brad Pitt".


