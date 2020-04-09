close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
April 9, 2020

Kate Middleton reveals Prince William eats all the Easter chocolate

Thu, Apr 09, 2020

Prince William and  Kate Middleton on Wednesday performed their royal duty via a video call for the first time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication,"  read a tweet posted by Kensington Palace.

At the end of the video call, the staff  wished the royal couple  a happy Easter.

 Prince William told them that  they and their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, — will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said.

"You keep eating it," Kate quipped .



