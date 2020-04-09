Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez net worth can give anyone a run for their money

Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez over a ring worth a staggering $1 million, which left us wondering about the forme athlete’s net worth.

Upon some research, we found out that the former baseball player started minting money at the age of 17.

Alex signed a 10-year contract worth over $200 million! You heard it right. After playing for the Seattle Mariners, A-Rod became a free agent in 2000 and he casually landed a 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers worth $252 million.

A-Rod then, after being traded to the New York Yankees in 2004, signed on another 10-year deal worth $275 million with the Texas Rangers with an additional $30 million in potential bonuses.

Forbes has deemed A-Rod’s net worth to be a whopping $480 million, after he retired in 2017.

His net worth consists of "salary, bonuses, incentives, and endorsements." Some of those bonuses include $500,000 for an MVP and $100,000 awards for All-Star teams.

Forbes also stated that Alex was earning an estimated a total of "$35 million from endorsements, appearances, and memorabilia."

However, the player’s current net worth stands at $350 million, considering the amount of hefty taxes that he pays, according to Celebrity Net Worth.