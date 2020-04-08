Atiqa Odho reminisces about friendship with Indian singer Jagjit Singh

Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as she reminisced about the friendship she had with the singer and his wife Chitra .

Taking to Instagram, Atiqa posted the picture that was taken in Mumbai in 1991.

Sharing her fond memories of her meeting with the late singer, the actress wrote that Jagjit and his wife Chitra had visited her house in Karachi in 1979.

"They were warm and friendly and extremely humble. It was the start of a friendship that lasted till he passed away. RIP Jagjit. Ghazal loves around world miss you," she captioned the picture.



