Hours after Diana's death, Charles was left 'deeply worried' about Camilla

The sudden and tragic death of Princess Diana had undeniably sent tremours down the globe and the public mourning her demise.

Prince Charles on the other hand, saw a number of complicated emotions come to surface following her death, not over her deceased wife but his ex-girlfriend Camilla, who had already been facing the public’s wrath for being the ‘other woman’ in Charles and Diana’s marriage.

Royal exert Penny Junor harked back to the time when the press started to “besiege Camilla’s home” merely hours after the death of Diana.

She recalled how the media “eager to talk to the woman who had apparently been the cause of so much misery in the Princess’s short life.”

Express further reported that while Charles was already dealing with the sudden death of Diana, he was also “deeply worried about Camilla.”

The Prince of Wales was said to be aware of the media scrutiny that would be directed towards Camilla.

On the other hand, Camilla too was fretting about Charles over the same reasons and had even comforted him on phone call a few hours after Diana’s passing.

Junor further revealed how Queen Elizabeth II had taken a long time to accept Camilla’s relationship with Charles.

“The Queen had wanted her gone before Diana’s death and felt no differently after it,” she said.