Khloe Kardashian is over relationships and wants everyone to follow suit

Among all the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian’s love life might be the most talked about, dramatic piece of table chatter if there ever was one.

When ranked among the rest of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian’s relationships might be the most popular topic of discussion and that is not due to its explosive fights or other banter.

Khloe’s love life came under the radar of netizens soon after news came out about Tristan Thompson’s consistent cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods last year.

After dealing with such a gigantic scandal, with multiple women involved, many would not be surprised if Khloe jumped the single-hood wagon for the foreseeable future.

During a new clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner asked her daughter about her decision, and it appears she is not pleased.

After inquiring why Khloe is not dating anymore Khoe replied by saying, “I’m not even thinking about it,” she further went on to add, "I’m focused on myself and True and that’s just what I do. Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

Soon after hearing Khloe’s thoughts, Kris immediately advised Khloe to freeze her eggs, however that advice did not seem to go over well.

During her confessional, Khloe signed off stating, "I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single." She concluded by saying, "I’m actually [expletive] fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

