Kim Kardashian labelled 'tone-deaf' for launching perfume amid world's biggest crisis

As a majority of the global population frets over the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, for some, it seems to be business as usual.

Reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian seems to be identifying with the latter group after she launched her new product, in the midst of what is, perhaps, the biggest crisis that has hit the human race.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, however, was soon pulled apart by social media users who lambasted her for the timing she chose to launch her new KKW x KRIS perfume with her mother Kris Jenner.

"My mom @KrisJenner & I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration,” she tweeted.

“A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart - I know you will love wearing it as much as I do,” she added, along with a monochrome shot of herself posing with her mother with a giant perfume bottle.

Fuming netizens slapped her with labels like ‘tone deaf’ over her attempts to sell a pricey high-end product while the world is gripped by financial repercussions of the coronavirus, with many facing wage cuts and losing jobs.

One user retorted: "Omg your love of money has no bounds. Are you aware there are people in the world who HAVE NO JOBS?! People DYING? The least you could do is wait this pandemic out before shamelessly promoting yourself. Completely tone deaf."

Another chimed in saying: "Not the time Kim.”

"Kim I appreciate your hustle but right now is not the time to launch new products. We are in a pandemic, 7 million of us are currently unemployed..... right now worried about losing my apartment, not being able to feed my family,” a user pointed out.