Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone look ethereal during stroll

Leonardo DiCaprio and his 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted on a stroll around New York's East Village on Wednesday.

During the walk, the actor, 45, covered up in a black hoodie and baseball cap while his girlfriend wore a leather trench coat and beanie.



DiCaprio, who started dating Camila Morrone in December 2017, is notoriously private about his relationships and he and Morrone keep a largely low profile - declining to pose on the red carpet together or discuss their relationship in detail - though the actress did defend their 23-year age gap last year in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date” she said.



On Monday, the actress shared new photos to Instagram of her husky Jack, revealing how much the pup has grown since she brought him home in mid-March.

She wrote: "Quarantine cuddles. Still working on our angles".







She also revealed she had been using her isolation time to learn the guitar.

