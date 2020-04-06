close
Mon Apr 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2020

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s loved-up photo has taken the internet by storm.

The photo was shared by the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress on her Instagram handle.

Ayeza Khan and Danish looked all smiling in the throwback photo taken for a photo shoot.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The real life couple is currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh. The drama’s first episode has broken all previous record of Pakistan’s history.

The much-awaited drama serial was premiered on Geo Entertainment on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The drama has clearly won the hearts of viewers with the highest rated first episode of any Pakistani drama serial ever.

