Meghan Markle faces flak from sister Samantha

Criticizing in public, Meghan Markle's sister reportedly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex 'used people as stepping stones in career'

She was reported to have said that the former senior royal has been "using people" to advance her career.



The mother-of-three has stated that she think the Duchess of Sussex that was, deliberately made sure she could advance her TV career by using people as "stepping stones" and that once she was famous, she cut off her family and friends.

Speaking to media outlet, Samantha said that Meghan only speaks to their mum, Doria Raglans from the family.

The 38-year-old Duchess, along with 35-year-old husband Prince Harry, took the decision to become "financially independent" in January and have since stepped down from royal duties.

They have become the first royals since King Edward VII to give up their Royal Highness titles and Samantha has claimed that Meghan went "rogue" after marrying into the family.



She continued to call out her sister for turning her back on her family.