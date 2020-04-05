Indian police book unidentified person for attempting to sell 'Statue of Unity' on OLX

Indian police on Sunday registered an FIR against an unidentified person for putting up an for the sale of the country's 'Statue of Unity' for coronavirus donations.

According to details, the world’s largest statue, which is located in Kevadia Colony of Gujarat, was put up for sale in an OLX ad by an unknown individual for Rs30,000 crores.

“Emergency! Selling Statue of Unity because of urgent money required for the hospitals and healthcare equipment,” read the ad.

The Statue of Unity authorities sprang into action after a local newspaper ran a report about the ad, filing a complaint against the unknown individual.

“An unknown person, with a malafide intention to defame the government had put up the Statue of Unity for sale on OLX, despite not being authorized to do so,” a release signed by Nilesh Dubey, Assistant Commissioner, Statue of Unity stated.

The release criticised OLX for not verifying the ad and approving the post. Indian police responded to the release and registered an FIR under IPC section 505 (publishes, circulates any rumours), 417 (Punishment for cheating), 469 (forgery) and under relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

Police said they were trying to locate the source of the listing on OLX to determine who was behind the ad and bring him/her to book.

The Statue of Unity, ever since it was inaugurated in October 2018, has been a major tourist attraction in the Indian state. It was closed for tourists and the general public on March 17 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.