Miley Cyrus reveals the ‘old’ song she relates to the most

Miley Cyrus is one of the most iconic 90’s stars and she recently admitted that she has not changed much since then at all. To this day Miley’s popularity seems to sky rocket.



While practicing the art of social distancing, Miley Cyrus partook in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and during the course of the interview the 27-year-old answered a number of Twitter questions submitted by fans.

One of the questions made Miley take a trip down memory lane and reveal her most favourite ‘old’ song from her albums over the years. She was quoted saying, "I was heading to Australia when the kind of seriousness of COVID-19, they started kind of, you know, shutting off international travel and telling us it wasn't safe to fly, but I was on my way to Australia and I was about to do a show for bushfire relief, and I don't have new music out, so I really, like, dug into the archive," Miley revealed.

"I went back into the old stuff, and I started thinking, like, '7 Things' and 'See You Again' and 'Who Owns My Heart' and 'Can't Be Tamed.' And then I realized that, like, I think the idea that I've changed, it's really far off. I actually haven't changed at all."

She further went on to explain, "I was totally warning people. You know, my first song, 'Can't Be Tamed,' is like, 'I wanna fly / I wanna drive / I wanna go.' You know? And I think that I still really relate to songs like that. It said, 'I wanna be a part of something that I don't know / and if you try to hold me back, I'm bound to explode / By now, you should know / that I can't be tamed.'”

She concluded by saying, “So I was already telling y'all that...something was about to happen and that I wasn't Hannah Montana. So I still relate to those songs a lot, so I really love that record that I made, 'Can't Be Tamed.' That's one of my favorite songs."

