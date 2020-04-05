Sajal Ali highlights importance of artists in life

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has highlighted the importance of artists in a person’s life, specially at a time of coronavirus pandemic.



The Alif star shared a story on her Instagram handle where she wrote, “If you think artists are useless, try to spend your time without music, books, poem, movies and paintings.”

Earlier, the MOM actress shared a dazzling throwback photo on Instagram. She looked nothing a short of a vision in the picture that has won the hearts of her fans.

Sajal Ali, who recently tied the knot to co-star Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi, is in self-isolation with the family.



She has been treating her fans with adorable photos and urged the people to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdown.