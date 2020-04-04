Khloé Kardashian believes she can easily ‘demolish’ Kourtney during a fight

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s major fight on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, officially aired in full this Friday and it appears to be everything that fans anticipated.

Even though the fight did not feature Kloe Kourtney in the brawl, she was however accused of acting differently when cameras roll.

During the airing of the show, Khloe took to her Instagram account and claimed that, had Kourtney tried to fight her, the fight would have ended differently. Khloe believes she “would demolish Kourt’s [expletive] lol don’t play. I’m 5'10 .”

However, the sisters quickly reconciled. Kourtney claimed, “I think Kim and I both are really surprised how things escalated this quickly. We don’t know where all of this has come from,” she said.

She concluded by saying, “we know that there’s friction recently, but I didn’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy. It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far.”