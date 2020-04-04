Brad Pitt's one move wins Jennifer Aniston's trust back

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who were separated in 2005, have reportedly rekindled their romance and made up their minds to go ahead.



When Brad Pitt walked out on his marriage to Jennifer Aniston before shacking up with Angelina Jolie in 2005, Jen's heart was smashed into peices. But amid rumours she is again looking to forge her life with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star' .

During awards season Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 51, made it clear that whatever happened in the past is in the past, packing on the PDA on the SAG's red carpet where Brad gushed about his 'good friend' Jenniffer.

And according to pals, the pair have 'realised what's important in life' and 'trust each other.

It was previously reported the ex-couple's road to recovery started when Brad apparently reached out to 'Friends' star following his 2016 divorce from Angelina and 'apologised' for his part in the split.

A media outlet, citing sources, claimed that Brad Pitt's apology has changed their relationship with each other, and since then, they have been moving on.

It was also reported: "Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends . Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up."