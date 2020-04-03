Cardi B rushes to hospital following health scare: 'I told y'all coronavirus is getting real'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American rapper Cardi B was rushed to a hospital earlier this week after complaining of stomach pains.
The 27-year-old announced to her fans through an Instagram Live session that she had been feeling sick but thankfully has not contracted the coronavirus.
With a wrapped towel around her head, and a face mask on with a pair of shades, the rapper said: “I was weighing at least 130 [pounds] and now I'm back to weighing 124. Like literally I weigh 124 because I was throwing up my [expletive] life away, man.”
"Yesterday, I was on Twitter, right, and one of my fans asked me, 'Oh, why you haven't gone on live?' And I told her like, 'Yo, I went to the hospital [expletive]. I was sick,” she continued.
"And then today my publicist hit me up like, 'Oh, I just wanted to tell you like ain't nothing coronavirus-related or something.' Thank God,” she added.
Referencing to her hit remix based on her previous Instagram rant on coronavirus, she said: "I been telling y'all though that this [expletive] was real.”
"That video that went [expletive] super-viral, I told y'all, 'Coronavirus! It's getting real!' I told y'all it was gonna get real! I know I said it in a funny way, but I knew it was gonna get real!"
