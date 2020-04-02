PSX witnesses bullish trend as market closes at 30,782 points

ISLAMABAD: Bulls ruled the The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as KSE-100 index gained 1277.10 points to close at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 311,585,875 shares worth Rs10.392 billion exchanged hands as compared to 193,711,949 shares worth Rs 6.694 billion that were traded during the previous day.

As many as 366 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 312 recorded gain and 47 sustained losses whereas the share price of seven companies remained unchanged.