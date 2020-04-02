Katie Price reacts to her ex Kris Boyson on his relationship with Bianca Gascoigne

Katie Price, in a public message, has congratulate her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson on his relationship with Bianca Gascoigne.

The former Page 3 girl took to Instagram and posted a message for Kris and his new flame, Celebrity Big Brother babe Bianca Gascoigne.

The mother-of-five said in a now-deleted post: "Congratulations to Kris Boyson and Bianca Gascoigne on their relationship and isolation together."

Not stopping there, she went on: "I knew I was right when she commented on his post."

Back in January, Katie appeared to be suspicious that things were going on between her ex Kris and Bianca. Katie and Kris split up last year after an on-off relationship.

Buff Kris shared a photo of himself in the kitchen, without his shirt as he often does, holding a frying pan.



He told his followers that he was back on a health kick, captioning the shot: "Man with a pan – yeah, I'm cooking for once... Starts today. Back on that clean eating, big things coming!"