close
Wed Apr 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2020

Katie Price reacts to her ex Kris Boyson on his relationship with Bianca Gascoigne

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 02, 2020

Katie Price, in a public message, has congratulate her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson on his relationship with Bianca Gascoigne.

 The former Page 3 girl took to Instagram and posted  a message for Kris and his new flame, Celebrity Big Brother babe Bianca Gascoigne.

The mother-of-five  said in a now-deleted post: "Congratulations to Kris Boyson and Bianca Gascoigne on their relationship and isolation together."

Not stopping there, she went on: "I knew I was right when she commented on his post."

Back in January, Katie appeared to be suspicious that things were going on between her ex Kris and Bianca. Katie and Kris split up last year after an on-off relationship.

Buff Kris shared a photo of himself in the kitchen, without his shirt as he often does, holding a frying pan.

He told his followers that he was back on a health kick, captioning the shot: "Man with a pan – yeah, I'm cooking for once... Starts today. Back on that clean eating, big things coming!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment