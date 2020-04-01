Prince Harry completely ‘devastated’ over getting stripped of military roles

April of 2020 marks the end of an era for Prince Harry as he bids farewell to his life in Britian. However, in order to achieve this Prince Harry was 'forced' to give up three of his military titles.

According to a report by ITV, the titles in question are his roles as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

The reason he was forced to let go off these titles, was because military appointments are considered official royal duties, and thus Prince Harry could not hold onto them without being a working royal member.

According to The Sun, he is extremely ‘devastated’ over having to lose his position as Captain General, and what made it even worse was that he felt he had no say in the matter.

An insider at the Mountbatten Festival of Music told The Sun, "He told people he regretted having to stand down and pretty much said the decision had been forced on him."

"He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease," the source went on to say. "He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women."

During a final conversation with senior military figures, including the head of the Royal Marines Major General Matthew Holmes, Prince Harry stated, "I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down,” honestly "I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice."