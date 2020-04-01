close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
April 1, 2020

Roger Federer delights fans on Twitter with video of trick shots

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 01, 2020

MUMBAI: Roger Federer wowed fans by posting a video on Twitter on Tuesday, in which the tennis star can be seen executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow.

The video attracted  massive applause from  tennis  lovers as they commended Federer for his  shots.

“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” Federer tweeted along with the video, which showed the Swiss moving around seamlessly amid snowfall.

He is supposed to return to playing in time for the grasscourt season in June.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February.

Latest News

More From Sports