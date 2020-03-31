mMyanmar confirms its first coronavirus death

Myanmar has reported its first coronavirus death as a 69-year-old man died on Tuesday.

He had returned to the country in mid-March after receiving cancer treatment in Australia.

The country of 54 million people, with one of the region's most under-developed healthcare systems, only confirmed its first case last week.

Meanwhile, More than 37,000 deaths have been recorded globally, of which most have been in Europe since the virus first emerged in December.

Over 785,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories of which a majority have been in Europe, the worst-hit continent by the virus.