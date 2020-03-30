Prince William, Kate Middleton ask people to focus on mental health in coronavirus pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton have urged the people to focus on their mental health amid coronavirus pandemic.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to share some awareness about the mental health.

The couple shared the mental health awareness from Royal Twitter handle @Kensington Palace.

They said, “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health.”

“By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead,” the couple further said.

They also wrote on their Instagram handle saying “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.

Last week The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be.

Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak.





Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”.

The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.