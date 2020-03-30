Prince Harry to reportedly lose royal title if he becomes US citizen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit storm has begun to slowly die down with time, however their sudden move to the US can potentially spell disaster for Prince Harry’s royal title, if he ever chooses to apply for American citizenship.

The main issue would arise due to an American law which was pointed out by The Sun. From 8 USC section 1448, under subsection (b), it is stated, "In case the person applying for naturalization has borne any hereditary title, or has been of any of the orders of nobility in any foreign state, the applicant shall in addition to complying with the requirements of subsection (a) of this section, make under oath in the same public ceremony in which the oath of allegiance is administered, an express renunciation of such title or order of nobility, and such renunciation shall be recorded as a part of such proceedings."

Interestingly enough, Meghan Markle will be allowed to keep her royal title despite the US constitution prohibiting such titles of nobility being awarded. The reason for this is that although US citizens are not allowed to be awarded noble titles, they are not prohibited from accepting such titles through foreign sources.

One way in which Meghan might lose her title however is if Prince Harry renounces his own for American citizenship.