Demi Lovato confirms relationship with Max Ehrich after accidentally crashing his live session

Demi Lovato left fans in jaw dropping amazement after she accidentally crashed in on Max Ehrich’s Instagram Live for a split second. Albeit her appearance was short, however, Demi could be seen pulling a blanket over her head in embarrassment after she was caught.

During the course of the video, Demi was seen walking into the room while Max was visibly mouthing the words ‘I’m on live’ in her direction, however, it seemed to have been so softly spoken that the singer was unable to hear it and landed right in front of her boyfriend, smack dab in camera view.

When Demi got too close though, her boyfriend again whispered ‘I’m on live’ and this time after hearing him, she quickly pulls the blanket over her face and scurries out of view. Since then their adorable exchange has left fans over the moon.

The duo have also been the butt of a number of dating rumors for a long time, right from their reported grocery run on March 15 together, to Instagram flirting and even socially isolating together.



