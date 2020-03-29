Selena Gomez may still not be over ex Justin Bieber and here is the proof

Selena Gomez’s shaky ties with former flame Justin Bieber are no news for the world as the singer has over the past years, opened up about the ‘abusive’ relationship quite a few times.

However, things may have now taken an interesting turn.

Earlier, the 27-year-old singer’s new album Rare featured her throwing shade at her past paramour, followed by multiple interviews in which she blatantly labelled her relationship with Bieber as ‘toxic’.

And now, reports are claiming that the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker has been going around on a liking spree on Instagram, dropping hearts on shirtless pictures of her ex-boyfriend.

While her like has been removed since fans started noticing, many were quick to take screenshots of the activity that raised quite a few eyebrows.



While some fans were plain startled, many jumped to conjecture about the singer’s Instagram getting hacked.

She has in the past addressed her ‘emotionally manipulative’ relationship as she told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro in January: "It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this ["Lose You to Love Me"] was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

Garcia-Navarro responded: "Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I'm assuming you're speaking about.”

"You had to get the name in, I get it,” she said.