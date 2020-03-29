Kate and William urge public to look after mental health in times of coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton urged the public on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

"By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

The royal pair have lent their support to Public Health England’s (PHE) recent word of caution that urges the public to stay connected to their loved ones through technology while also keeping a regular routine and maintaining their sleeping patterns.



The two had earlier launched a Heads Together campaign in 2016 as well in collaboration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which encircled mental health issues.

The new guidance also encourages the public to delve into new hobbies, structuring future goals that would help in tacking anxiety during the self-isolation period at home.

PHE also said it would issuing guidance and support to those with existing mental health conditions and how they can get help from professionals during these testing times.

On the other hand, it was also reported that the National Health Service mental health providers are also working to launch a 24/7 health line.