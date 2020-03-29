close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Kate and William urge public to look after mental health in times of coronavirus

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Kate and William urged the public to look after their mental health during times of the coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton urged the public on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

"By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

The royal pair have lent their support to Public Health England’s (PHE) recent word of caution that urges the public to stay connected to their loved ones through technology while also keeping a regular routine and maintaining their sleeping patterns.

The two had earlier launched a Heads Together campaign in 2016 as well in collaboration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which encircled mental health issues.

The new guidance also encourages the public to delve into new hobbies, structuring future goals that would help in tacking anxiety during the self-isolation period at home.

PHE also said it would issuing guidance and support to those with existing mental health conditions and how they can get help from professionals during these testing times.

On the other hand, it was also reported that the National Health Service mental health providers are also working to launch a 24/7 health line.

