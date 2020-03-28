Prince Charles applauds healthcare workers after contracting COVID-19

Prince Charles recently appeared in a video, showcasing his gratitude towards the National Health Service (NHS) on Thursday night amid the COVID-19 chaos.

A video posted to Twitter, featured both Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall standing in opposite wings of their home out in Scotland.

These added quarantine measures, between the royal couple, were enforced in response to Prince Charles's positive test results.

Shortly after his diagnosis was made public, an official statement from Clarence House was released which stated, “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”