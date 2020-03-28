close
Sat Mar 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
March 28, 2020

Prince Charles applauds healthcare workers after contracting COVID-19

World

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 28, 2020
Prince Charles applauds healthcare workers post positive COVID-19 result. Photo: Fox News

Prince Charles recently appeared in a video, showcasing his gratitude towards the National Health Service (NHS) on Thursday night amid the COVID-19 chaos.

A video posted to Twitter, featured both Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall standing in opposite wings of their home out in Scotland.

These added quarantine measures, between the royal couple, were enforced in response to Prince Charles's positive test results.

Shortly after his diagnosis was made public, an official statement from Clarence House was released which stated, “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Latest News

More From World