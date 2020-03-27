Kathy Griffin slams Trump for 'lying' about coronavirus testing in US hospitals

Comedian Kathy Griffin flayed Donald Trump for 'lying' about Coronavirus testing in the US after checking into a hospital with possible COVID 19 symptoms.

The actress recently checked into a hospital after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms, but could not get tested for deadly coronavirus. She slammed US President Donal Trump for his lukewarm response on the situation.

On Twitter Griffin revealed that despite her symptoms, she could not get tested from the deadly virus. She then accused Trump of lying and claiming that US medical facilities are conducting COVID-19 test on a large scale.

“I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation wardroom in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST,” she tweeted. She wrote this in response to Trump's recent tweet about how many tests are being conducted in the county.

“Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!” Trump's tweet read.

