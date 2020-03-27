Katie Price still loves her ex Peter Andre, wants him to 'stay safe'

Katie Price and Peter Andre have had a fractious relationship over the last few years, but it seems as though tensions has come to an end between the ex-couple.

The former glamour model left fans flabbergasted as she reached out to Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh on Instagram - just days after her social media return.



Katie, 41, sent her love to Peter Andre, 47, and the family after he shared a clip on Instagram of his Good Morning Britain appearance earlier that day.

He had appeared on the show to talk about homeschooling his four children, two of whom he shares with Katie; Junior, 14, and Princess, 12.

The post was met to a string of comments, including one heartfelt message from Katie which read: 'Stay safe all of you,' alongside a heart emoji.

Peter had opened up about how he was struggling with homeschooling his kids and that he was worried about his family catching the respiratory infection.

The dark-haired hunk said how they are "now exposed to the virus quite a lot" with Emily working at a nearby hospital, which is why they are in separate rooms.

He added: "I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it."