Taylor Swift’s fans feel ‘grateful’ over financial aid during COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the overwhelming grasp the COVID-19 has over the globe at the moment, there are many individuals who are suffering as a result of this global lockdown.

However, there are a number of celebrities that are reaching out in support of their fans and helping them with monetary facilitation during this time of crisis.

Taylor Swift recently joined their ranks after she helped out Holly Turner, a lucky Swiftie, who recievied $3,000 by the star.

Holly spoke to Elle regarding Taylor’s assistance, during the course of the conversation she lamented upon the impact of the virus, as well as its effects on the global economy at large.

She was quoted saying, "I saw that she had just started following me on tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, 'There's no way she's following me because of that.' Then I started losing my mind even more."

Holly came to NYC in order to further her career as a freelance music photographer, however, the pandemic forced residents within their homes and without work the budding photographer does not have the means to pay her bills independently. "I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this.”

With Taylor’s help Holly plans to continue to live out the rest of the self-quarantine lockdown and continue to try her luck in the big apple, with her biggest dream being to "be to be able to photograph Taylor Swift."