Britney Spears calls for 'strike' and wealth redistribution amid coronavirus crisis

Britney Spears shared an Instagram post on Monday calling for wealth redistribution and a general strike amid the widespread quarantine sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.



The pop star, in a politically charged message to her 23.6 million Instagram followers, shared a lengthy quote from an individual named "Mimi Zhu" - that, among other things, called for the redistribution of wealth.

"During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the post began. "Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web."

The post continued: "We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."









