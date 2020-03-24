Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship relies strongly on 'personal space'

Pop icon Katy Perry stepped forth stressing one significant aspect of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom that becomes a pillar to their love: personal space.

The Teenage Dream crooner had been extending some heartfelt advice to American Idol contestants and real-life couple Margie Mays and Johnny West following their Hollywood Week performance that fell short.

Katy told the pair after their performance of Like I’m Gonna Lose You that the “one thing that’s going well in my current relationship is giving each other a little space.”

“In this competition it’s great to have an understanding and partnership and support each other, but this time is about fulfilling your personal dreams,” she said.

“Just know your priorities right now, because I think both of you kind of suffered in what you showed a little bit. We know you’re both better than what you gave,” she added.

Space is what had caused Katy and Orlando to breakup temporarily back in 2017 as a representative for the two had issued a statement saying: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

However, the two soon drew back to each other and are now expecting to welcome their first child together soon.