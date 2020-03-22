Sophie Turner bashes Evangeline Lilly over ‘freedom’ comment amid pandemic

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just recently hosted an Instagram live amidst the global pandemic.

During the course of the captured live, the Game of Thrones actor commented on Evangeline Lilly’s statement in reference to her ‘freedom’.

Evangeline previously explained the reason behind her decision, to not abide by the government’s advice and maintain social distance. She stated, "some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.

In response to this nonchalant attitude, numerous social media users put the star on blast for her blatant lack of knowledge and downright dangerous antics.

Sophie joined the chat when she put Evangeline on blast for that decision. She said, "Stay inside. Don’t be [expletive] stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over [...] your health.’ I don’t give a [expletive] about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

Watch the video below:







