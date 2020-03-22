Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus while former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son have also been infected.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana (Sabatini, his girlfriend) and I are positive," the 26-year-old Dybala tweeted.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others," said a statement from AC Milan.

They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.



