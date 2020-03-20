Sindh asks citizens to go into 'complete isolation' for next three days as coronavirus spreads

The Government of Sindh has directed all citizens to completely isolate themselves over the weekend.

It is essential that everyone remain in their houses over the weekend, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has said.

The directives were issued after a meeting of the Sindh cabinet in which the provincial situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak was discussed in detail.

"The real worry is the rising number of local cases," Shah was quoted as saying.

Cases attributed to community spread have risen to 51 in Sindh. More than 150 others cases are attributable to pilgrims from Iran, who came in to Pakistan via Taftan and are currently quarantined in Sukkur.

"I am appealing to the people to stay at home," he said.

More to follow