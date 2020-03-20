close
Fri Mar 20, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 20, 2020

Sindh asks citizens to go into 'complete isolation' for next three days as coronavirus spreads

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 20, 2020

The Government of Sindh has directed all citizens to completely isolate themselves over the weekend.

It is essential that everyone remain in their houses over the weekend, the Chief  Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has said. 

The directives were issued after a meeting of the Sindh cabinet in which the provincial situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak was discussed in detail. 

"The real worry is the rising number of local cases," Shah was quoted as saying. 

Cases attributed to  community spread have risen to 51 in Sindh. More than 150 others cases are attributable to pilgrims from Iran, who came in to Pakistan via Taftan and are currently quarantined in Sukkur. 

"I am appealing  to the people to stay at home," he said. 

More to follow

