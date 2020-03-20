Kubra Khan’s crucial message for fans on tackling coronavirus

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has urged her fans to strengthen their immune system and take precautionary measures against the outbreak of coronavirus.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress wrote a lengthy and serious note for her fans amid the coronavirus scare.

She wrote, “About a month ago all of us were dealing with different kinds of problems, emotional problems, financial problems.. champagne problems. And now.. at the end.. we’ve all gone back to the beginning.. simply trying to survive.”

“Life can take a turn at any point.. this time it has for all of us together. We literally are in this together... but for us to get through this we need to take this seriously. I see a lot of people laughing this off... it’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough.”

The actress urged her fans to take this seriously saying this is in real term “survival of the fittest”.



“Take your daily vitamins, strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often, Use hand Sanitizers, wear masks and gloves when outside, Keep in check with body temperature ( It needs to be much under 100f ) Eat Clean, Exercise at home And Lastly, the toughest one for many, Self Isolate.”

“At the end, there are no guarantees, but the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves.. our family and friends.. agay Allah Malik hai,” she further said.