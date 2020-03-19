close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Prince William urges UK to pull together during coronavirus outbreak

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020
Prince William urged the public to stay strong and together during the global pandemic

As the coronavirus spreads like wildfire, Prince William has called for the UK to stick together and extend support in these testing times. 

The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge’s statement was issued on the official Kensington Royal social media urging the public to stay strong and together during the global pandemic.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together,” William said, adding: “The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way — which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.”

“The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak,” he continued.

Earlier the same day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too issued a statement, encouraging the world to stay together during the outbreak.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared.

View this post on Instagram

These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” it was added. 

