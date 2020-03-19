Mahira Khan encourages fans with positive note amidst coronavirus fears

Superstar Mahira Khan continued her efforts to raise the moral of Pakistani people with her encouraging messages amidst deadly coronavirus outbreak that created panic across the globe.

The Verna actress , who has been active on social media, has urged her fans and admirers to protect yourself and others at this time when anxiety is running high.

The actress took to her Instagrame sharing an adorable photo of herself and wrote: "At a time when anxiety is running high.. remember we are all in this together. Some more than others."

She continued: "Hoping, praying and working to heal in more ways than one. InshAllah." Till then protect yo’ self and others!







