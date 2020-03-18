Lady Gaga shares her experience of working through a chronic pain condition

Lady Gaga left the internet in an excited frenzy when her newest album came out. However, what many are not aware of was how difficult the recording process was for the singer to get through due to her chronic pain condition fibromyalgia.

The condition Gaga suffers from, causes her copious amounts of pain throughout her entire body, and the pain occurs as a result of a trauma response which she has been battling through all her life.

She spoke at length about the kind of therapeutic release she felt after “dancing through the pain” as a cover story for PAPER magazine.

Gaga has always been open about her struggles and has previously been revealed to have been living with PTSD due to past sexual assault and clinical depression.

During the recording stages of her album “she couldn’t get off the couch” due to her fibromyalgia but her collaborator from BloodPop encouraged her throughout the process. "I'd start out the day so down and I'd end up dancing, looking in the mirror, practicing my moves, singing along. Every day was an enlightening experience, but it had to happen every day," she told the magazine.

"Some days are way worse, some days aren't. But you know what I can do? I can go, 'Well, my hands work; my arms work; my legs work, even though they are sore; my back works; my brain works; my heart works; I'm taking breaths, my lungs work.' You can just be grateful for what you can do,” Gaga added.

She concluded by saying, "It's a smack across the face throughout the album. We don't stop being that happy. You will hear the pain in my voice and in some of the lyrics, but it always celebrates."