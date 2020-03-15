Greys Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo pays homage to medical staff during coronavirus crisis

The spread of CONVID-19 has caused a wide spread pandemic, the likes of which has not been seen ever since the Spanish flu occurred back in the day.

With some celebrities being diagnosed with the disease, and an even greater number self-isolating themselves to squash its spread, celebrities all over the world have taken to their social media platforms to inform the masses and post messages of encouragement.

This week the Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo joined their ranks by posting a messages thanking all medical and health care professionals playing their part in the rehabilitation and treatment of infected patients.

The actress posted a video in which she could be heard stating, "This is my nurses and doctors and all the healthcare workers appreciation post." She continued, "Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks."

She concluded by saying, "So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock."



