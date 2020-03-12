Ayeza Khan leaves fans excited with first look of upcoming drama on Geo

Real life couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are all set to share TV screen on Geo TV's upcoming drama serial.

The actress on Thursday shared the first look of the drama serial that will soon be aired on Geo.

A presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is directed by Mazhar Moin, featuring Ayeza and Danish in lead roles.

"Abdullah kadwani and Asaq qureshi present the first look of @7thskyentertainment upcoming project only on @harpalgeotv," the actress captioned the promo.





In her previous Instagram post, the actress had shared a picture with Danish, hinting that the couple would be playing Mehru and Shahjahan in the drama serial.







The title of the drama serial still remains unknown.





